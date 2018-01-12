Arkona TP milestone in sight

Developer Eon is set to install the 60th and final transition piece at its 385MW Arkona wind farm in the German Baltic Sea by the end of the week, depending on the weather.

Van Oord has subcontracted installation of the Bladt-built TPs to Jumbo Offshore, which is using its Fairplayer vessel to tackle the job.

The final monopile was installed in November, when transition piece installation started.

Meanwhile, cable manufacturer Nexans has loaded out the final cable section for the Arkona wind farm.

The last five sections of the 76km inter array cable were delivered by train to the project’s base port in Sassnitz on Rügen island.

VBMS will install 65 inter array cables between April and September. It has selected the Port of Rønne on Bornholm island as the service hub for the execution of the contract.

The Arkona project is located between the German island of Rügen and the Danish island of Bornholm.

Production of the 60 Siemens 6.45MW wind turbines has started. The machines will be installed by A2Sea’s Sea Challenger starting in the summer.

First power is anticipated next year, with full commissioning in 2019.

Both Eon and Statoil have a 50% stake in the wind farm.

