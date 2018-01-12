Azure hits 100MW home run

Articles Filter

12/01/2018

Azure Power has commissioned a 100MW solar plant in the Indian state of Telangana.

The project covers 202 hectares of land and will sell electricity to the state-owned utility NTPC under a 25-year deal.

Azure Power founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “Telangana’s continued reliance and faith in solar energy has successfully transformed it into one of the largest solar power producing states in the country. 

“Our sincere gratitude to NTPC and the state of Telangana for all the cooperation and support extended.”

