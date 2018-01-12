Articles Filter

ERG makes solar entry

Acquisition complete of ForVei solar assets in Italy totalling 89MW

ERG Power Generation has completed the acquisition of all the shares in ForVei, which owns and operates solar plants totalling 89MW in Italy.

The deal marks ERG’s entry into the photovoltaic market.

The Italian energy company said the transaction had received the approval of the antitrust authority and the lending banks.

The acquisition “represents a further important step in the strategy of technological diversification in the production from renewable sources”, ERG said.

Image: Pixabay

