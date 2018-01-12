German deal could boost wind, PV

Germany’s likely new coalition government is set to auction off an extra 4GW for both onshore wind and photovoltaics to go online in the 2019-20 period.

A draft agreement approved by leaders of the conservative CSU/CDU and Social Democrats also mentions an unspecified additional offshore wind auction.

On current trajectories Germany is likely to miss its national emissions target for 2020 without additional measures.

The parties said the share of renewable energy in Germany’s electricity consumption should rise to some 65% by 2030, from roughly a third currently.

Under current plans, Germany plans to raise the share of renewables in the energy mix to between 45 and 55% by 2025.

The provisional agreement will be the basis for coalition talks in the coming weeks.

The new 65% goal for 2030 in the agreement is an “important commitment” to the energy transition, said Hermann Albers, head of the renewable energy industry group BWE.

Image: German leader Angela Merkel (Wikimedia Commons)