NJ targets 3.5GW offshore

New Jersey legislators have re-introduced a bill to develop 3.5GW of offshore wind by 2030, fulfilling a pledge by governor-elect Phil Murphy.

Incumbent governor Chris Christie repeatedly blocked efforts to advance the industry despite legislation calling for construction of 1.1GW of offshore wind.

The legislation directs regulators to establish an offshore wind renewable energy certificate program within 180 days after the law is passed.

Danish developer Orsted started survey work last year at the 1GW Ocean Wind site off the coast while Renexia subsidiary US Wind holds the rights to a 1.5GW New Jersey lease area.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is preparing to kick off a call for nominations for a second commercial lease auction.

Murphy, who will be inaugurated next week, also promised to enact a 100% by 2050 renewable electricity mandate and promote other clean-energy initiatives.

