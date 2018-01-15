Fortum fires up 35MW Ulyanovsk

Finnish developer Fortum has kicked off commercial operations at its 35MW Ulyanovsk wind farm in Russia.

The company said the site will receive 15 years of Capacity Supply Agreement payments that will be between €180 and €200 per megawatt-hour.

Ulyanovsk is located near the city of the same name some 680km south east of Moscow.

The wind farm is part of the Renewable Projects Competitive Selection, administered by the Russian power market regulator, the goal of which is to increase renewable power generation in the country.

Image: Pixabay