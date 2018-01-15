Minesto plans 100kW newbie
Smaller device will open up access to new markets such as Asia
Minesto is planning to develop a smaller 100kW version of its Deep Green tidal energy device to open up new markets, such as Asia.
The company said that there is “significant customer demand” for a smaller-scale system based on dialogue with industry, customer enquiries and market analysis.
The so-called ‘island mode’ autonomously operated DG100 device could be utilised across a “wide spectrum of applications from remote industries to entire communities that do not have access to centrally distributed electricity either today or in the future”, Minesto said.
The new unit would have a four to five metre wing span and would be in addition to the commercial-scale 500kW DG500 system currently in the final phase of preparations for offshore testing in Wales.
Minesto is also planning to broaden its market activities by establishing a tidal stream site in Keelung in Taiwan and the first installation in ocean currents on the Asian island.
The company also plans to expand in Europe and continues to have a long-term goal of building an 80MW array at Holyhead Deep in Wales.
Image: Minesto