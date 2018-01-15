Minesto plans 100kW newbie

Minesto is planning to develop a smaller 100kW version of its Deep Green tidal energy device to open up new markets, such as Asia.

The company said that there is “significant customer demand” for a smaller-scale system based on dialogue with industry, customer enquiries and market analysis.

The new unit would have a four to five metre wing span and would be in addition to the commercial-scale 500kW DG500 system currently in the final phase of preparations for offshore testing in Wales.

Minesto is also planning to broaden its market activities by establishing a tidal stream site in Keelung in Taiwan and the first installation in ocean currents on the Asian island.

The company also plans to expand in Europe and continues to have a long-term goal of building an 80MW array at Holyhead Deep in Wales.

Image: Minesto