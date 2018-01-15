ERG grabs German gem

Italian developer ERG has acquired a 21.6MW construction-ready wind farm in Germany from local outfit Windpark Linda.

ERG said it will bid the unspecified project into an auction for price support this year. It will cost around €30m to build.

The necessary authorisations are in place for site that will have an annual output when fully operational of 50GWh.

ERG has 216MW of onshore wind operational in Germany and the acquisition is line with the company’s strategy in the country “which relies on the exploitation of its industrial competencies in development, engineering and building activities”.

Image: pexels