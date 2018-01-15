Germans notch offshore record

Offshore wind farms in the German North Sea notched a new record in 2017, exporting 15.97 terawatt-hours of electricity to the country’s grid, according to new figures.

TSO TenneT said the data shows last year’s performance from the German fleet is 47% up from the 10.83TWh in 2016 and double the 2015 total of 7.36TWh.

By the end of the year, wind farms with a cumulative capacity of 4,687MW were installed there.

TenneT has installed ten grid hubs in the German North Sea with a cumulative capacity of 5,332MW.

“This equals to more than 82% of the German government’s 6500MW goal for 2020,” the TSO said.

Wind farms in the German Baltic Sea meanwhile, connected to the grid by TSO 50Hertz, added some 1.49TWh in 2017, according to the figures.

In total, offshore wind farms in German waters exported 17.46TWh to the mainland.

Image: Nordsee 1

