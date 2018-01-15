Avangrid makes US triple play 

Avangrid Renewables has started commercial operations at three wind farms in the US with combined capacity of 504MW.

The 298MW El Cabo project is in Torrance County, New Mexico, and features 142 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

Some 450 workers were involved in construction from more than 13 local companies.

The 131MW Tule wind farm is located in the McCain Valley of California and comprises 57 GE machines.

Tule sells electricity under a 15-year contract to SCE and is expected to deliver more than $39m in local and state tax benefits over 25 years.

The Twin Buttes 2 facility consists of 36 Siemens Gamesa turbines and is located south of Lamar in Colorado.

The Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association is buying electricity from the project under a 25-year deal.

The wind farm is expected to deliver about $270,000 in local tax benefits and $250,000 in landowner lease payments each year.

It employed 227 workers during peak construction.

Avangrid Renewables president chief executive Laura Beane said: “While commercial operation marks the culmination of years of teamwork with landowners, local leaders, and so many supporters, we’ll continue to work hard to build on these relationships, as our employees will live and work in these areas for years to come.”

