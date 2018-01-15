Innogy seals 400MW backyard gain

Innogy has acquired a 400MW onshore wind project pipeline in the German state of Thuringia from Regensburg-based developer Primus Energie.

The pipeline of 23 wind farms are at “different development stages”, Innogy said.

The parties did not disclose the price of the deal.

“Together we can now get started in Thuringia, too, and jointly achieve successes in the wind business”, said Innogy executive Hans Bünting.

“We will offer flexible participation models to local authorities, municipal utilities and anyone wishing to become a wind farmer”, he added.

