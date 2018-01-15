Articles Filter

Innogy seals 400MW backyard gain

Portfolio of 23 wind farms in Germany bought from Primus Energie  

Innogy seals 400MW backyard gain image 15/01/2018

Innogy has acquired a 400MW onshore wind project pipeline in the German state of Thuringia from Regensburg-based developer Primus Energie.

The pipeline of 23 wind farms are at “different development stages”, Innogy said.

Until commissioning, Primus Energie will continue to develop the projects as service provider for Innogy.

The parties did not disclose the price of the deal.

“Together we can now get started in Thuringia, too, and jointly achieve successes in the wind business”, said Innogy executive Hans Bünting.

“We will offer flexible participation models to local authorities, municipal utilities and anyone wishing to become a wind farmer”, he added.

