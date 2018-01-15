Voith pumped in China

Voith Hydro Shanghai is to provide turbines for the Henan Tianchi pumped storage project in China.

The contract is for four 300MW Francis reversible pump turbines and generators, as well as auxiliary equipment.

The first unit will come online by the end of September 2021, with full commercial operation planned in June 2022.

The plant will have a total installed capacity of 1.2GW, with a rated head of 510 metres and unit speed of 500 revs a minute.

Image: Voith