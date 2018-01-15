Arkona to take Ampelmann transfer

Vroon Offshore Services vessel VOS Stone has been equipped with an Ampelmann A400 gangway system for work at the 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The A400 has been developed specifically for the offshore wind market and combines Ampelmann’s A-type motion compensation technology with a new wider gangway to support the use of cargo and pallet trolleys.

The walk-to-work vessel is to support array cabling and commissioning at the project starting in March. The work is scheduled to be completed in September.

Ampelmann business development manager offshore wind Claudia Beumer said: “This is a significant contract for Ampelmann as it marks the A400’s first commercial project.

“The system was developed specifically for the offshore wind market and it is fantastic to see its benefits are already being recognised within the sector.”

Arkona will feature 60 Siemens 6.45MW turbines and is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: Ampelmann