Van Oord sets store by Swan Hunter

Swan Hunter is to provide cable storage for Van Oord at Vlissingen in the Netherlands for the 370MW Norther offshore wind farm.

The work will start in the second quarter of the year and see approximately 29km of cable, weighing 3300 tonnes, transpooled and stored in a basket carousel at the DOC-Swan Hunter storage and spooling yard.

04 Oct 2017 The cable will be held there until load out on to Van Oord’s cable-lay vessel Nexus. The load out is currently planned for the third quarter of 2018.

Swan Hunter director Gerard Kroese said: “The award of this second cable storage project highlights both the operational potential, and immediate client interest that we have received in our cable storage equipment and facility since opening the premises in November 2017.”

Norther, which is located off the coast of Belgium, will consist of 44 8.4MW MHI Vestas V164 turbines and is being developed by a joint venture of Eneco, Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Generation Europe and Belgium energy company Elicio.

