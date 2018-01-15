K2 plans hiring spree

K2 Management is planning to boost staff levels by up to 100 people over the next 12 months to meet client requests in the wind and solar markets.

The consultancy currently employs 150 consultants across 15 offices on six continents and plans to expand in Holland, France, Japan and add a new office in Denmark.

14 Apr 2016 K2 Management chief executive Henrik Stamer said: “We have received so many requests to deliver solutions for the development and construction of projects, that if just half lead to final contracts, we will need to hire 100 staff over the next twelve months.

“We see that there is a huge demand for building up project teams with offshore wind experience, so we have also built up a structure internally, while developing and completing two offshore projects in Europe over the past four years.”

Image: Pixabay