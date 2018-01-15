Nordex nails Swedish double

Nordex Group is to supply turbines totalling 115MW to Falck Renewables for two wind farms in Sweden.

A total of 31 3.9MW N131/3900 machines will be delivered to the Aliden and Brattmyrliden projects in Västerbotten, around 100km west of Umea.

The EPC contract includes associated civil and electrical infrastructure works.

Aliden is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Brattmyrliden in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Falck Renewables chief executive Toni Volpe said: “The terms and turbines of this contract are absolutely a prime example of how to optimise the technology choice and work cooperatively to reduce the LCOE of a wind farm. We look forward to the continuation of the works.”

