Ofgem unveils in-house rejig 

UK energy regulator Ofgem is to rejig its organisational structure in April in order to “better focus on protecting consumers”.

The organisation’s regulatory functions will be split across three divisions ahead of a move to a new government hub building at South Colonnade, Canary Wharf in London.

System operation and networks will focus on the next round of network price controls due to start in 2021, while corporate and scheme services will provide business support services to Ofgem and run environmental schemes for the government.

Ofgem will publish more details on the reorganisation in March.

The regulator added that Andrew Wright, senior partner for energy systems, and Chris Poulton, managing director for E-Serve, have decided to leave the organisation over the next few months.

