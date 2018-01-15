Tekmar scores Hornsea 1 hat-trick
Three deals for cable protection, hang-off clamps and joint protection
Tekmar Energy has been awarded three contracts for Orsted’s Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.
The deals cover provision of TekLink cable protection systems, hang-off clamps and joint protection.
Tekmar said the “multimillion pound” contracts will be delivered in early 2018 in order to meet “the ambitious demands of the project”.
Hornsea 1 will consist of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is planned to be operational in 2020.
Image: Tekmar Energy