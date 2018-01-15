Tekmar scores Hornsea 1 hat-trick

Tekmar Energy has been awarded three contracts for Orsted’s Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The deals cover provision of TekLink cable protection systems, hang-off clamps and joint protection.

09 Nov 2017 Tekmar said the “multimillion pound” contracts will be delivered in early 2018 in order to meet “the ambitious demands of the project”.

Hornsea 1 will consist of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is planned to be operational in 2020.

Image: Tekmar Energy