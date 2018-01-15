Wave kit installed at EMEC

Corpower has installed its C3 half-scale wave prototype at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) off Orkney in Scotland.

The Swedish developer's around 25kW device was deployed at EMEC’s Scapa Flow nursery site by Stromness contractor Green Marine.

The point absorber deployed on an EMEC-provided foundation is the forerunner of a full-scale, eight-metre diameter device with a rated capacity of up to 300kW.

The gravity-based foundation module includes a mooring system with tidal adjustment function and tensioning capacity of up to 60 tons.

