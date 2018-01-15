EDF adds shine in Chile 

EDF Energies Nouvelles and Andes Mining Energy have commissioned the 115MW Santiago solar photovoltaic plant in Chile.

The project is located about 50km north of country’s capital and consists of approximately 400,000 modules spread across 200 hectares of land.

Santiago Solar has a 15-year power purchase agreement with Chile’s main distributors, while some of the electricity generated will be sold in the spot market.

The facility is EDF EN’s second large-scale power project in the country, following on from the 146MW Bolero plant commissioned last year.

Image: EDF EN