Tuscon targets 150MW 

Arizona electricity company Tucson Electric Power (TEP) will this week issue a request for proposals (RFP) for wind farms providing capacity between 100MW and 150MW.

TEP will seek cost-competitive bids from resources that interconnect with its system or deliver power through a third-party firm transmission service.

The company expects to contract with the successful bidder in 2018 and start receiving power from 2021.

Proposed projects must have a capacity of at least 100MW, TEP said.

The RFP will seek proposals for both long-term power-purchase agreements and build-transfer agreements, in which TEP would purchase the wind farm after construction is complete.

TEP will also consider proposals that include the provision of ancillary services and energy storage systems.

Accion Group is managing the RFP process and potential bidders may start registering on 18 January.

The RFP will help the company work toward its goal of delivering at least 30% of its power from renewable resources by 2030.

TEP aims to add 800MW of new renewable capacity by the end of 2030, boosting its total renewable energy portfolio to approximately 1.2GW.

The company currently has contract rights to 80MW of operating wind power in Arizona and a 100MW under development in western New Mexico.

Overall, it has more than 560MW of renewable energy resources, including solar PV, solar thermal, wind and biomass.

