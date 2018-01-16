UK designs on CTV newbie

Ad Hoc Marine Designs has released details of a new walk-to-work Swath crew transfer vessel (CTV) that can meet wave height requirements for the next generation of Round 3 offshore wind farms in the UK.

The new 41-metre Swath vessel builds on the 26-metre Typhoon class CTV and is designed to operate in 3.5-metre sea heights.

13 Sep 2016 The four CAT 3512C engines provide a speed of 25 knots, the company said.

The design includes Island Engineering’s zero heave mode built-in to the motion control system coupled with the Swaths’ motions away from expected sea states.

“This has ensured that the whole vessel is ‘heave damped’ and does not require any heave dampened gangway for transfers,” Ad Hoc Marine Designs said.

The vessel is capable of being at sea for up to two weeks, has accommodation for 24 technicians in individual cabins and can carry any combination of four ISO containers.

It also comes with the option of Ad Hoc’s DampaCat system to increase damping even further, the company added.

A smaller 33-metre version of the vessel is also available that sleeps 12 passengers.

Image: Ad Hoc Marine Designs