Articles Filter

Orkney restart for Scots tidal

2MW floating turbine operating at EMEC again after a Christmas break 

Orkney restart for Scots tidal image 16/01/2018

Tidal developer Scotrenewables has restarted generation of its 2MW floating turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre off Orkney following a Christmas break.

The Kirkwall developer, meanwhile, said its SR2000 device generated throughout heavy North Atlantic storms, which battered the Orkney Islands in late autumn and early winter, including wave heights in excess of seven metres.

Related Stories

Scotrenewables chief executive Andrew Scott said the turbine maintained continuous generation in sea states of over four metre significant wave height and maintained 2MW rated power in seas of two-metre significant wave height.

The turbine is capable of generating through around 99% of conditions experienced at the Orkney site, he added.

Image: Scotrenewables

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.