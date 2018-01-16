Orkney restart for Scots tidal

Tidal developer Scotrenewables has restarted generation of its 2MW floating turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre off Orkney following a Christmas break.

The Kirkwall developer, meanwhile, said its SR2000 device generated throughout heavy North Atlantic storms, which battered the Orkney Islands in late autumn and early winter, including wave heights in excess of seven metres.

23 Feb 2016 Scotrenewables chief executive Andrew Scott said the turbine maintained continuous generation in sea states of over four metre significant wave height and maintained 2MW rated power in seas of two-metre significant wave height.

The turbine is capable of generating through around 99% of conditions experienced at the Orkney site, he added.

Image: Scotrenewables