ORPC rings marine changes

US marine developer Ocean Renewable Power Company (ORPC) has expanded and rejigged its executive team as it steps up project activity.

Cian Marnagh has been promoted to vice president of engineering and programme management, while Nathan Johnson has been appointed vice president of development.

They join existing management team members Abbey Manders, recently promoted to vice president and chief financial officer; Jarlath McEntee, recently promoted to senior vice president and chief technology officer; president and chief operating officer John Ferland; and chairman, chief executive and co-founder Chris Sauer.

“To accomplish our ambitious goals and tackle new opportunities in 2018 and beyond, we are expanding our executive team to achieve a higher level of management excellence,” said Sauer.

ORPC is executing projects in the US states of Maine, Alaska plus Canada and Ireland.

The company is also pursuing new projects in remote communities in high-cost power markets, notably in northern Quebec, "where energy powered by diesel costs more than 12 times that from the Quebec grid".

Image: (clockwise) Abbey Manders, Chris Sauer, Cian Marnagh, John Ferland, Jarlath McEntee and Nathan Johnson (ORPC)