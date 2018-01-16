Glennmont eyes 500MW RE spree

Articles Filter

Glennmont Partners has launched a third fund targeting up to 500MW of clean energy infrastructure in Europe. 

The investor is looking for solar, offshore and onshore wind, bioenergy and small-scale hydro projects across the European Economic Area region.

It will target to-be-built and recently operational assets with “stable, predictable cash yields underpinned by regulated and contracted revenues”.

Glennmont chief executive Joost Bergsma said: “Glennmont continues to believe that the clean energy market is attractive to investors and delighted to have expanded its investment capacity allowing us to continue to find and deliver value across a diversified portfolio of power generation assets.”

