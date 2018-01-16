Articles Filter

BayWa sells Italian wind stake

65% interest in 41.7MW Lacedonia project sold to Nisida

BayWa sells Italian wind stake image 16/01/2018

BayWa has sold its 65% stake in the 41.7MW Lacedonia wind farm in the Campania region of Italy to developer Nisida.

The German company bought an interest in the project from the family-owned developer in 2014, providing equity and managing construction and bankability.

Related Stories

Since Lacedonia became operational in December 2015 and BayWa has provided and will continue to provide ongoing operation management.

BayWa Italia managing director Lorenzo Palombi said: “We often partner with smaller developers, who otherwise may struggle to bring projects forward, and are pleased to sell our shareholding back to Nisida.”

The company added that it has recently started construction on two additional wind farms in Italy with combined capacity of 70MW.

Image: Lacedonia wind farm (BayWa)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.