BayWa sells Italian wind stake

BayWa has sold its 65% stake in the 41.7MW Lacedonia wind farm in the Campania region of Italy to developer Nisida.

The German company bought an interest in the project from the family-owned developer in 2014, providing equity and managing construction and bankability.

BayWa Italia managing director Lorenzo Palombi said: “We often partner with smaller developers, who otherwise may struggle to bring projects forward, and are pleased to sell our shareholding back to Nisida.”

The company added that it has recently started construction on two additional wind farms in Italy with combined capacity of 70MW.

Image: Lacedonia wind farm (BayWa)