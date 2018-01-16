SeaRoc boosts onshore offering

SeaRoc Group is expanding its Seaplanner offering in the onshore wind market and has hired Guy Richmond to support growth in this area.

Richmond (pictured) has been appointed to the position of sales account representative. He was previously key account manager for Field Force Solutions.

Related Stories SeaRoc Group said the SeaPlanner system is already being used to support clients in the onshore wind industry, with the provision of inductions and personnel software for over 45 sites across the UK.

SeaRoc Group managing director Steve Pears said: “It’s great to have Guy on board and his experience will be extremely valuable as we begin to build relationships with clients in new markets.

“Our software has proven to be of significant value to the onshore wind market and Guy will give us the necessary resources to expand our portfolio into new fields.”

Image: SeaRoc Group