MEPs vote on 2030 green goal

The European Parliament will vote tomorrow on Europe’s policy ambition for renewable energy up to 2030.

EU Energy Ministers opted to endorse the European Commission’s original proposal of a 27% goal at December’s Energy Council.

Related Stories EU agrees green ambition

19 Dec 2017

MEPs back 35% RE goal

28 Nov 2017 However, the European Parliament’s committee on industry, research and energy voted at the end of November to increase the target to 35%. The committee is responsible for the parliament’s overall position on the issue.

WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said: “The competitiveness of Europe’s wind industry really depends on the outcome of this vote.

“A strong domestic market for new investments in wind energy is vital to sustain the economic benefits the sector brings and ensure Europe keeps its strong manufacturing base.

“It’s vital that the parliament endorses the 35% target. The costs of sticking with the Commission’s original proposal of 27% are €92bn of missed investments and 132,000 jobs not created.”

Image: sxc