Merkur topside in place

Seaway Heavy Lifting crane vessel Oleg Strashnov has installed the offshore substation topside for the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The work was completed over the weekend with Iemants and Engie Fabricom having loaded-out the structure last week and sail-out taking place on 10 January.

Van Oord’s Nexus vessel is currently burying Prysmian-made internal cables at the project. It is being assisted by SolstadFarstad’s DP2 accommodation and walk-to-work vessel Normand Jarstein during pull-in and for cable terminations.

A2Sea’s jack-up Challenger has installed 18 transition pieces.

Jack-up Seafox 5 is expected to start installing 66 Haliade 150-6MW turbines at the site some 45km north of the island of Borkum on 15 February.

TSO TenneT is expected to connect Merkur to the Dolwin gamma grid hub in August 2018.

