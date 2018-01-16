Recruiter bolsters offshore team

Recruiter Light Source People has appointed Ashley Harrington to its board of directors to lead the company’s offshore wind contract business.

Light Source was founded by Adam Grainger last year to supply both permanent and contract recruitment services to the wind energy and transmission sectors.

Harrington (pictured) said: “I am excited to be teaming up with an excellent board of directors, their knowledge and experience within the energy sector played a key role in my decision to join Light Source People.”

Grainger said: “I am delighted to welcome Ashley to our team. With seven years’ experience providing recruitment services to Europe’s leading wind energy projects, Ashley will lead our offshore wind contract business.”

Image: Light Source People