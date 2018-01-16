Scots wave hooks to microgrid

Corpower has connected its half-scale C3 wave prototype to a floating microgrid at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) off Orkney in Scotland.

The Swedish developer said the microgrid has been designed to allow the around 25kW C3 device to behave as if it were grid connected by providing a stable voltage and frequency reference.

The deployment of the device at EMEC is looking to prove off-grid operations in an environment addressing market segments such as islands, offshore installations or remote coastal locations.

“This demonstration programme shows how our resonant wave technology can significantly reduce both Capex and Opex,” said Corpower chief executive Patrik Moller.

“The compact lightweight design enables effective handling using low cost vessels, reducing operational costs,” he added.

The C3 point absorber was installed at EMEC’s Scapa Flow nursery site by local marine contractor Green Marine.

Corpower meanwhile revealed a collaborative agreement with Green Marine in relation to “further improve operations during the coming months of deployment.”

“The offshore operations carried out were one of the slickest installation methods we have experienced to date, with both the CorPower and Green Marine teams working extremely well together,” said Green Marine director Jason Schofield.

“We look forward to continue working with the CorPower team over the coming months during their testing program as part of our framework agreement with them.”

Image: Green Marine installs C3 wave device (Corpower)