Legal muscle supports Hercules

Law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised a consortium of lenders that provided €167m in finance for Total Eren’s 97.2MW Vientos Los Hercules wind farm in Argentina.

The lenders comprised Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau and Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden.

The wind farm will consist of 27 Senvion 3.6M114 NES turbines with 93-metre hub heights.

It is located in Santa Cruz province and is expected to be completed by December.

The WFW team advising the lenders was led by Hamburg finance partner Stefan Kilgus, supported by senior associate Pascal Unger and associates Vivien Vacha and Matthias Abendroth.

Corporate energy partner Stefan Hoffmann and associate Thomas Rieck advised on the project-related aspect of the deal.

The team worked closely throughout the transaction with local Argentine counsel Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi.

Image: Pixabay