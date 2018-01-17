Minesto plants Taiwan roots

Swedish marine energy developer Minesto has set up a subsidiary in Taiwan to develop a tidal stream project in Keelung together with the National Taiwan Ocean University.

The company said local staff have been recruited as well as a Taiwanese site developer as project manager for the Minesto Taiwan subsidiary.

03 Feb 2016 Minesto added that it could also deploy the Deep Green technology in the Kuroshio current.

Minesto chief executive Martin Edlund said the local presence will allow the company to “pursue activities within the Asian market with higher intensity than before”.

He said a plan to demonstrate Deep Green in tidal streams at Keelung Island is underway with completion expected later this year.

“We have also identified and analysed a site in the Kuroshio current. A natural next step is to install our devices there, which could see the world's first electricity generated from ocean currents.”

Earlier this week, the company announced plans to expand into new markets and develop a smaller 100kW version of the Deep Green device.

Image: Minesto