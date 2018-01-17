Chinese to shine in Egypt

Saudi develop ACWA Power has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to China’s Chint Group for three solar plants in Egypt totalling 165.5MW.

The projects, which are located in Aswan Province at Benban, comprise individual facilities of 70MW, 67.5MW and 28MW.

15 Mar 2017 Construction of all three will start in the first quarter of the year, with commercial operations scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The total investment value of the projects is $190m.

ACWA Power chief executive Paddy Padmanathan said: “We are excited to have entered the Egyptian power market through what we look forward to as the first three of many more assets to be developed in future.”

