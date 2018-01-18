Shell soaks in UK sun

British Solar Renewables (BSR) is to sell electricity to Shell Energy Europe from the 69.8MW Bradenstoke photovoltaic plant in England.

The agreement with Shell’s energy trading and marketing arm in Europe is for five years.

It covers 86 hectares of land on former site of RAF Lyneham.

Shell will supply the power from Bradenstoke to customers in the UK seeking to meet their needs with renewable energy.

BSR managing director and chief financial officer Graham Harding said: “PPAs provide stability in a volatile energy market and we are delighted that we have been able to work with Shell Energy Europe to complete this five-year agreement, which will enhance the value of the largest solar park in England.”

Shell Energy Europe general manager North West Europe Jonathan McCloy said: “The UK is one of our key markets for power and we’ve been exploring ways to increase our power presence in the country on both the buy and sell side.

“The deal with BSR helps us achieve this goal and is a significant boost to our renewable power portfolio in the UK.”

Image: British Solar Renewables