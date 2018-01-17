China double for Siemens Gamesa 

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed two contracts for turbines totalling 96MW with Chinese utility Datang and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN).

The deal with Datang is for the supply and commissioning of 24 G114-2.0MW machines for the 48MW Yangshugou wind farm in China’s Liaoning province.

The agreement with CGN is for 24 G97-2.0MW turbines for the 48MW Wohushan project in Shandong province.

Delivery of both orders will take place this year.

Siemens Gamesa has done business with both customers for several years, having supplied 612MW to CGN and 295MW to Datang.

Image: Siemens Gamesa