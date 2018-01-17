James Fisher forms China team

Global subsea company James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has formed a joint venture with Chinese offshore specialist Ocean Team Asia Pacific (OTAP) to improve and grow its services for clients in China, including the renewables sector.

The JV will be known as James Fisher Ocean Team and will have equipment permanently based in China to “enable efficient mobilisation” for projects.

The company has had a presence in the region for eight years carrying out pipeline and cable trenching, deburial and freespan correction works.

JFSE and OTAP have worked together for four years providing support to each other on a variety of projects.

JFSE regional director Asia Pacific Richard Beattie (pictured, left) said: “Establishing this new venture shows our level of commitment to clients in China and significantly enhances the services we can provide.

“We are confident our M/CFE tools and expertise will play a vital role in increasing the time and cost-efficiencies on a wide range of projects emerging in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.”

OTAP chief executive Roger Wang (pictured, right) said: “This is an important step for us to increase and enhance how we can develop JFSE’s M/CFE offering in China.

“Establishing a local company, contacts and equipment base in China is vitally important to truly realise the potential of our growing marketplace.”

Image: James Fisher Ocean Team