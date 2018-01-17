Arkona completes transition

Eon has completed installation of the 60 transition pieces at its 385MW Arkona wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Jumbo Offshore was subcontracted by Van Oord to install the Bladt-built structures using the Fairplayer vessel.

The company added that preparations for the next phase of construction are in full swing.

The transformer for the offshore substation will be shipped from STX France’s yard to the Baltic Sea in the spring.

Nexans has delivered the 75km of inter-array cables to the base port of Mukran in Sassnitz.

Production of the 6.45MW Siemens Gamesa turbines has also started, Eon said.

The machines will be installed by A2Sea’s Sea Challenger starting in the summer.

First power is anticipated next year, with full commissioning in 2019.

Both Eon and Statoil have a 50% stake in the wind farm.

