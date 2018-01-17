Allete calls on GE in US

GE Renewable Energy is to supply turbines totalling 40MW to Allete Clean Energy for wind farms in the US.

The turbines qualify for 80% of the Production Tax Credit and will be used for wind projects to be developed through to 2021.

Allete has also started refurbishment of wind farms in Minnesota and Iowa and is expanding the Montana-Dakota Utilities project in North Dakota.

Allete Clean Energy president Al Rudeck said: “Adding to our PTC qualified inventory will ensure Allete Clean Energy’s continued growth and demonstrates the robust pipeline of project opportunities we are pursuing that will utilise this qualified capacity.”

Image: GE