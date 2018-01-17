MEPs back 35% green goal

The European Parliament today voted in favour of a 35% renewable energy target for 2030 in the EU.

MEPs backed a higher target than the 27% proposed by the European Commission in 2016 and which was supported by EU Energy Ministers in December.

Related Stories MEPs vote on 2030 green goal

16 Jan 2018

EU agrees green ambition

19 Dec 2017 WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said: “Good on the parliament. 35% makes sense economically. Consumers benefit - wind is now the cheapest form of new power generation in Europe.

“The Commission is starting to get it: they think going beyond 27% is cost-effective. Denmark and Portugal are also calling for a higher target: others in the council now need to reconsider.”

The parliament also voted for member states to submit national energy and climate action plans by 1 June 2019 and that these should show how they intend to contribute to the collective European target.

It also endorsed EU countries giving five years’ visibility up front on public support for renewables.

Dickson added: “Knowing in advance the volumes and timing of national renewable auctions is crucial to guide investments in the supply chain.

“Visibility means industry can plan, it means equipment is available when people want it, it means economies of scale – it means renewables are (even more) affordable.”

Image: Free Images