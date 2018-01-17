New boss at Irish civils outfit
Louis Keating steps aside as chief of L&M Keating after 30-year reign
Irish civil engineering outfit L&M Keating has appointed Gordon O’Regan as its chief executive and managing director.
O’Regan replaces Louis Keating who established and led the company for the past 30 years.
Keating is taking a new role as pre-construction director.
The new chief executive has 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, the company said.
L&M has worked on several wind farm projects in Ireland in recent years.
Image: Pexels