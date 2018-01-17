Enercon probes blade damage

Enercon has launched an investigation after a turbine blade on one of its E-82 machines was damaged in the north west of Ireland.

The German company said one of two turbines at the Crockbrack wind farm in County Donegal has been shut down and the site secured.

18 Nov 2016 Images from the site posted on social media show heavy damage to one of the turbine’s blades.

Sources pointed to a potential lightning strike earlier this week, but Enercon said it will await the outcome of the investigation into the incident.

“At this point, we are carrying out a thorough analysis of the situation,” a spokesman said.

“Through securing the site, it can be ensured that there is no risk to public safety. Every precaution has been taken in this regard.”

Image: an E-82 turbine (Enercon)