LORC bolsters technical team

Six new engineers hired at Danish renewables test centre 

LORC bolsters technical team image 17/01/2018

The Lindø Offshore Renewables Centre (LORC) in Denmark has hired six new test engineers.

The hires follow the inauguration of the new Halt test facility and full activity at the existing function test facility.

The new hires are Claus Mose Mathiesen, Lasse Kristensen, Thomas Karlsen, Nicolai Ravn, Frederik Nissen and Jacob Lillevang.

Lorc said that the new staff bring different skills and competences acquired at companies including MHI Vestas, Energinet, Maersk and Falck Schmidt.

The skils cover hydraulics, cooling, SCADA, documentation, risk analysis, service, maintenance and surveillance, among others.

Image: LORC

 

