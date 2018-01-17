Dutch open metocean call

Articles Filter

The Dutch government has issued a tender for metocean data at the planned 700MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind zone.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) wants an additional 12 months of metocean data for Hollandse Kust Zuid between April 2018 and April 2019.

RVO values the tender at €1.5m.

Fugro is currently contracted by RVO to gather metocean data at Hollandse Kust Noord, which is due to be the subject of an auction by the end of 2019.

