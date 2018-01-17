Articles Filter

New chief at Engie Fabricom UK

COO Richard Webster to replace Wichard Huigen as local CEO

New chief at Engie Fabricom UK image 17/01/2018

Engineering consultancy and construction company Engie Fabricom has named Richard Webster as its new UK chief executive, replacing interim CEO Wichard Huigen.

Webster (pictured) was previously chief operations officer at Engie Fabricom UK.

Huigen is moving to “new ventures” in continental Europe, the company said.

Webster said: “I am passionate about the company and its people and I want to reinforce the cultural change and growth Wichard has achieved in his short time in the UK.

“I also want to ensure that all our people aim for operational excellence, abiding by our core values and ensure our clients view us as their partner of choice.”

