New chief at Engie Fabricom UK

Engineering consultancy and construction company Engie Fabricom has named Richard Webster as its new UK chief executive, replacing interim CEO Wichard Huigen.

Webster (pictured) was previously chief operations officer at Engie Fabricom UK.

Webster said: “I am passionate about the company and its people and I want to reinforce the cultural change and growth Wichard has achieved in his short time in the UK.

“I also want to ensure that all our people aim for operational excellence, abiding by our core values and ensure our clients view us as their partner of choice.”

