New chief at Engie Fabricom

COO Richard Webster to replace Wichard Huigen as CEO

New chief at Engie Fabricom image 17/01/2018

Engineering consultancy and construction company Engie Fabricom has named Richard Webster as its new chief executive, replacing interim CEO Wichard Huigen.

Webster (pictured) was previously chief operations officer at Engie Fabricom.

Huigen is moving to “new ventures” in continental Europe, the company said.

Webster said: “I am passionate about the company and its people and I want to reinforce the cultural change and growth Wichard has achieved in his short time in the UK.

“I also want to ensure that all our people aim for operational excellence, abiding by our core values and ensure our clients view us as their partner of choice.”

