Nigg eyes fabrication facelift

Global Energy is planning a major overhaul of its Nigg yard in Scotland in a bid to secure foundation fabrication work on the future pipeline of UK offshore wind.

The company is looking to put in place a full production line by extending and merging fabrication halls and building a new blasting and painting workshop, as reported in December by subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS.

Related Stories Moray Offshore scouts Nigg base

02 May 2014

Highland ports bank on offshore

29 Jan 2013 An additional 20,000 square metres of work space would be created under the plans, on top of the around 32,000 square metres that is already in play.

New outdoor storage space and ancillary facilities such as offices are also part of the company’s plan for the Cromarty Firth site.

The build will position the yard to tackle foundation fabrication, including jackets and monopiles, at all stages of the manufacturing process, it is understood.

Part of the upgrade has already been consented by the Highland Council with a final decision by the local authority due shortly for the remainder of the site.

Global Energy is eyeing a 2018 start for the upgrade, but no completion date has been given.

A spokesman declined to discuss the project in detail citing “extremely important commercial sensitivities”. He added that “much work has been done and important progress has been made”.

Image: reNEWS