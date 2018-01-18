UK wind smashes 10GW barrier

Wind generation has exceeded 10 gigawatts for the first time in the UK according to data supplied by Drax Electric Insights.

The metered output contributed a peak of 42% of the UK's total electricity supply.

“The government has shown its willingness to install new capacity offshore, but is lagging on onshore wind as other countries move ahead, and as its official advisors call for barriers preventing the cheapest form of electricity generation to be removed.”

According to trade association RenewableUK, the UK has an installed wind capacity of 17.8GW, of which 12GW is onshore and 5.8GW is offshore.

Image: Little Cheyne Court wind farm (Innogy)