Catapult seeks UK bright sparks

University sought to partner on offshore wind electrical research

Catapult seeks UK bright sparks image 18/01/2018

The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult is casting the net to find a UK university to partner on offshore wind electrical infrastructure research.

Component reliability, system optimisation and smart energy including storage technologies are among the areas that will be examined as part of a second so-called research hub that is being set up.

ORE Catapult said the partner will contribute to the project which will combine academic and industry skills to respond to the latter’s needs.

Universities have been asked to send in submissions if interested. Deadline for applications is 20 February.

ORE Catapult head of strategic research Paul McKeever said transmitting power from offshore renewables is among the “biggest challenges that lie ahead”.

