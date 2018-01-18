Siemens Gamesa 330MW US gold

Manufacturing outfit Siemens Gamesa is to supply 330MW of G132-3.465MW turbines to a pair of US wind farms.

A total of 47 machines are headed for Sammons Renewable Energy’s Midway wind farm in San Patricio County, Texas.

A total of 48 G132s are also headed for an undisclosed customer in the US scheduled for commissioning in 2019.

“The G132-3.465 MW wind turbines are a perfectly suited to address the diversity of the wind conditions in the US market,” said Siemens Gamesa.

Image: Siemens Gamesa